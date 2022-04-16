Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Shares of EMN opened at $107.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

