Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Makes New $537,000 Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kyndryl stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.46. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $52.00.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Kyndryl’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

