Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.86.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock opened at $170.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.82 and a 200-day moving average of $208.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

