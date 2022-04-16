Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $625,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo stock opened at $113.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.74 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.12.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.50.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

