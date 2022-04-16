Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $685,000 Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,036,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,836 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 518,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after acquiring an additional 102,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after acquiring an additional 121,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after acquiring an additional 160,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.18.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

