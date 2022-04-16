Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 210 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NorthWestern by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in NorthWestern by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Sidoti downgraded NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $59.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.88. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.70 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,130 shares of company stock worth $476,471. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

