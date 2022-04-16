Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,094 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $294,840,000 after buying an additional 196,262 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.0% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $263.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.72. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.26.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

