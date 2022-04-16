Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at TD Securities

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$1.85 to C$2.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TSE:NIF.UN opened at C$1.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99. Noranda Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.30.

About Noranda Income Fund (Get Rating)

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

