Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s current price.
NIU has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.
NASDAQ NIU opened at $8.93 on Thursday. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84.
About Niu Technologies (Get Rating)
Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.