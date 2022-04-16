Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s current price.

NIU has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

NASDAQ NIU opened at $8.93 on Thursday. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Niu Technologies by 886.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Niu Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

