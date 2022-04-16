Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,909 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,909 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,273,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,384,000 after purchasing an additional 182,003 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,059,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after purchasing an additional 57,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,097,000 after purchasing an additional 175,923 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 68.7% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,633,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $74.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $60.37 and a 1 year high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 65.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

