Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 44,284 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,284 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,633,000 after acquiring an additional 52,812 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.44.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $113.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day moving average is $145.39. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $247.84.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

