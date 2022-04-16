Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $108,822,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 250.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,960,000 after buying an additional 793,068 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $40,795,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $31,468,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,393,000 after buying an additional 410,943 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $76.18 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $81.68. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.06.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.50%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

