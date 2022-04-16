Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 943,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,879,000 after acquiring an additional 403,825 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,088,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 127.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,308,000 after purchasing an additional 210,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $894,084,000 after purchasing an additional 193,118 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 443.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 124,290 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EME opened at $116.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.36 and a 200-day moving average of $120.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.79 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

