Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.26 Million in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,837,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 393,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 360,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38.

