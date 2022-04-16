Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,575,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,624,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 17,147.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 641,478 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,017,000 after purchasing an additional 419,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,980,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $174.77 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $163.00 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.14 and a 200-day moving average of $189.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.