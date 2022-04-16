Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $409.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $442.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.53 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.67.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,574 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,258. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

