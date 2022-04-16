Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,325 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GL opened at $102.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $108.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.20.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.33.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $154,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,957 shares of company stock worth $3,999,514 over the last 90 days. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

