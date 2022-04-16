Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $144.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.41. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.11 and a twelve month high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on J. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

