Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,710 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 869.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total value of $432,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Argus upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

NYSE HLT opened at $155.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.30 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

