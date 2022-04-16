Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,075 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in V.F. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in V.F. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,743,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,858,000 after purchasing an additional 177,830 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in V.F. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,918,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,529,000 after purchasing an additional 419,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in V.F. by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,407,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,262,000 after purchasing an additional 802,230 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $56.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

