NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,170 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.6% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

NKE stock traded up $5.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,811,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,398,690. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $211.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

