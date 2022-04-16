Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Major Shareholder Buys $286,944,840.00 in Stock

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 10,510,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $286,944,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Windacre Partnership Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 13th, Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 5,652,100 shares of Nielsen stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $155,376,229.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Windacre Partnership Llc bought 9,942,485 shares of Nielsen stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $272,821,788.40.

NYSE NLSN opened at $27.40 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average is $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 27.51%. Nielsen’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,423,000 after buying an additional 873,407 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nielsen by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Nielsen by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Nielsen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

