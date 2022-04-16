NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.48 Million

Analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) will announce $61.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.90 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $51.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $253.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.61 million to $257.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $273.77 million, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $286.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James upped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXRT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.05. 83,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,907. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $92.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.92, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.73%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

