Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Receives $9.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

NEXXY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nexi from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NEXXY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 24,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. Nexi has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

