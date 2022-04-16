NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Short Interest Update

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the March 15th total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 1,427.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,459,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 28.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 13.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NEU. TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:NEU traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.57. 19,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,441. NewMarket has a 52 week low of $296.05 and a 52 week high of $391.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.83. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.35.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $576.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.78%.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

