NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in NewMarket by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 816,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at $119,459,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NewMarket by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,307,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in NewMarket by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,480,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NewMarket by 36.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NEU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $331.57 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $296.05 and a 12-month high of $391.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.07 and a 200 day moving average of $335.83.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $576.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

About NewMarket (Get Rating)

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.