Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Update

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,764,700 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the March 15th total of 3,712,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 558,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Newcrest Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $27.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCMGF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 77,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,099. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. Newcrest Mining has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; Red Chris in British Columbia, Canada; and Fruta Del Norte, Ecuador.

