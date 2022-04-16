New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 9,765 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,765 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $35,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $101.57 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

