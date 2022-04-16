New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 89,104 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89,104 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.70% of Hexcel worth $30,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,208,000 after purchasing an additional 186,592 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Hexcel by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hexcel by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period.

NYSE HXL opened at $56.22 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.07.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.54%.

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.30.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

