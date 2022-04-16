New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 469,479 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,479 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avantor were worth $31,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,973,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,224,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,760 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at about $92,170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 107.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,197,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,582,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,993 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.58 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.18.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

