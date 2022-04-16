New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 38,489 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,489 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $33,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Morningstar by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Morningstar stock opened at $273.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.48. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.33 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.29%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $4,121,147.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,623,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,425,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.00, for a total value of $1,009,444.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,889 shares of company stock worth $54,919,911. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

