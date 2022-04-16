New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,965 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Domino’s Pizza worth $32,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,585,728,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $633,168,000 after acquiring an additional 99,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,906,000 after acquiring an additional 52,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 297,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

DPZ opened at $387.24 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $378.46 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.82 and a 200-day moving average of $467.04.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.96.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

