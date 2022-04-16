New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Clorox worth $30,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Shares of CLX opened at $145.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.07. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.65.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

