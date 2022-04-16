New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,666 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.44% of Boyd Gaming worth $32,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 66.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In related news, Director Veronica J. Wilson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $76,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BYD opened at $62.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $879.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.16 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

About Boyd Gaming (Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.