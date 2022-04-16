New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $36,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in CDW by 160.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in CDW by 560.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 575.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in CDW by 24.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

CDW opened at $172.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $162.47 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

