New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $34.52 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,895,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $34,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after buying an additional 9,239,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,684,000 after buying an additional 3,393,296 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,267,000 after buying an additional 7,557,634 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,547,000 after buying an additional 12,159,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $12.42 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 5.71.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,669,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

