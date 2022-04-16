New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $28.70 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,524 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $28,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Best Buy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 263,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $93.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,769 shares of company stock worth $3,548,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBY. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

