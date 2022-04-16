New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,691 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.05% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $35,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 280.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 34.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,728,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,041,000 after purchasing an additional 694,701 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

AIMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.81.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

