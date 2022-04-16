New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 843 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $29,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Corning by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 81,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Corning by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 21,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

Shares of GLW opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.10%.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.