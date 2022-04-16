New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 6,032 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of TransUnion worth $29,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter worth $64,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion stock opened at $93.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.47 and a one year high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average is $107.34.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

