New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the March 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVSA. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 700,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 599,991 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 444,617 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in New Vista Acquisition by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 576,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 251,727 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 215.8% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 354,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 242,259 shares during the period. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

New Vista Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.81 during midday trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,827. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. New Vista Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.