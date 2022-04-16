Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,051,000 after acquiring an additional 113,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,569,000 after buying an additional 417,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,708.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,821. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $99.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

