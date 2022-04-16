Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $342.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Macquarie downgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $537.00.

Shares of NFLX opened at $341.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix has a twelve month low of $329.82 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.57 and a 200-day moving average of $516.93.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $538,314,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $510,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

