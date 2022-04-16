Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $380.00 at Barclays

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $409.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $537.00.

Shares of NFLX opened at $341.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $329.82 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

