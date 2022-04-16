Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Down 40.8% in March

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,207,500 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the March 15th total of 2,040,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 710.3 days.

NTOIF stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.50. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $68.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.29.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

