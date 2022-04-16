Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Down 40.8% in March

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,207,500 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the March 15th total of 2,040,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 710.3 days.
NTOIF stock traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.50. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $68.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.29.
