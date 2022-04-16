Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. It provides turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to business customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Quebec. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.05.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 207.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 123,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,254,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 103,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 503,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 361,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

