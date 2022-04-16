Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.33

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.33 and traded as high as $13.54. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 79,461 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NGS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.56 million, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.39). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 12.68%.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, Director John Chisholm sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $27,623.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $36,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $85,646. 6.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 494,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 588,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 295,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 39,460 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

