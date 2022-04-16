National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

EYE traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.63. 397,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. National Vision has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $65.92.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after purchasing an additional 743,168 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 30,784 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 358.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 29,363 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $9,447,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

