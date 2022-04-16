National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.60.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.
EYE traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.63. 397,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.02. National Vision has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $65.92.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after purchasing an additional 743,168 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 30,784 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 358.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 29,363 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $9,447,000.
About National Vision (Get Rating)
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
