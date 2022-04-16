National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.99.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Beverage will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,660,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,559,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,353,000 after acquiring an additional 98,744 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 976,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,174,000 after acquiring an additional 35,373 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

