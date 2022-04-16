Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.80.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $178.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $156.72 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.40.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.